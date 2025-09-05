Guwahati: Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Friday expressed optimism that he would triumph in the Vice-Presidential polls scheduled for September 9.

“I am 100% sure of winning this election… I have been receiving tremendous response wherever I go… It will be highly improper for me to make a comment about the other candidate, who is also a very respectable person…” Reddy, nominated by the INDIA alliance said to ANI in Guwahati.

Incidentally, Reddy a former Supreme Court judge was the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Reddy was on a visit to Guwahati to garner support for the crucial V-P elections on September 9.

A packed itinerary, the former Supreme Court Judge held several parleys with Congress leaders and discuss a concrete plan of action with an eye on the elections.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and Congress veteran Debabrata Saikia had earlier told NENow that Reddy would appeal to Congress and other opposition MPs to support him for the elections where he is up against the NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan.

Addressing the press Reddy paid obeisance to Maa Kamakhya and Brahmaputra at the very outset.

“I used to visit Maa Kamakhya when I was the Chief Justice,” he said.

Flanked by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Reddy recalled his association with the latter’s father Tarun Gogoi, former state Chief Minister.

“Together we tried to do some constructive things to render justice. I still remember those days. It’s like coming back to one’s karmabhoomi. What a wonderful day it has been…I stand before you on Teacher’s Day,” Reddy added.

Adding further, Reddy said, “The Vice President’s office is not a political institution but a high constitutional body. There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating in polls.”