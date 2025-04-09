Guwahati: The court has extended the interim bail granted to Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), until April 25.

The hearing on Wednesday remained inconclusive due to the unavailability of the case diary, delaying any further proceedings.

The extension of bail pertains to a case filed at Dhekiajuli Police Station.

In March 2025, Hoque was re-arrested in relation to the Dhekiajuli Police Station case number 55/2025.

He was taken into custody by Sonitpur Police from Sribhumi District Jail, following a production warrant issued by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Sribhumi.

The case, filed by complainant Mukshed Alom, includes charges under Sections 318(4), 316(5), and 336(3) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 11(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Hoque is scheduled to appear before the Tezpur court on March 13, 2025.

This arrest follows Hoque’s ongoing legal battles, despite receiving stay orders from the Gauhati High Court in three other cases filed at Barpeta, Kokrajhar, and Gossaigaon police stations in Assam.

Previously, Hoque and five others were held in judicial custody at Sribhumi District Jail, but Hoque was later transferred to Dhekiajuli for further investigation.