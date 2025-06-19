Guwahati: An international team of well control experts from the United States mobilized to tackle a persistent gas leak from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) well in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar district.

Reports indicate that the intervention comes after a blowout on June 12 forced the evacuation of over 1,500 people from surrounding areas.

“The experts from the U.S. will reach the site by the evening of Friday, June 20, to bolster the ongoing response with specialized knowledge, “ONGC stated on Thursday.

The incident occurred at well number RDS 147A of rig number SKP 135 in ONGC’s Rudrasagar oilfield at Barichuk in Bhatiapar. The well’s operation was outsourced to a private firm, SK Petro Services.

ONGC affirmed its “concerted efforts to control the gas discharge from Well 147A.” The company has undertaken “multiple junk shot operations” using various material combinations and pressure ranges to address the leak.

Following the blowout on June 12, a team led by ONGC Director (Technology and Field Services) Vikram Saxena took over operational control. While awaiting the international experts, ONGC has initiated the development of an alternate route for safe movement around the well site and is removing bunk houses and non-essential equipment from the vicinity as a safety measure.

“Authorities are maintaining water blanketing operations round-the-clock as a key safety measure. Preparations for the next phase of well control, including dynamic well killing strategies, are progressing steadily, ” ONGS stated.

ONGC added that the authorities are also conducting ambient air quality monitoring in and around the well site continuously.