Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Friday, participated in the Tiranga Yatra at Chowkidingee in Dibrugarh as well as at Manav Kalyan in Tinsukia of Assam to honour the extraordinary success of Operation Sindoor.

The event was a mark of respect and gratitude toward the Indian Armed Forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive leadership during the high-stakes, supremely effective counterterrorism mission.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “The unprecedented success of Operation Sindoor is a testament to the valour, strength, and indomitable courage of our Armed Forces. Our capabilities have once again ensured a decisive and massive victory over Pakistan and terror hubs.”

“It also sends a stern message to terrorists and to Pakistan, who harbour them. India will not tolerate any terror threat or act and will get a swift response in case of any misadventure. The strong and bold leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again proved that this is a New India, capable of responding with power and precision to any conspiracy against the nation,” he stated.

Sarbananda Sonowal further added, “It gives me immense pleasure and pride to join the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ today along with scores of people in both Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. It’s a moment of inspiration and commitment for all of us as we extend our warmest greetings to the Armed Forces for their complete and successful route of Pak-sponsored terror hubs and resounding response to Pakistan’s nefarious design. We stand united to confront any adversity with resilience. Under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has emerged as a nation that will give a befitting response to every act of aggression.”

The Tiranga Yatra, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as a powerful symbol of national unity and pride, especially following the resounding success of Operation Sindoor.

As India celebrates the courage of its armed forces and the firm stance taken against terrorism and its sympathisers, the Yatra represents a collective salute to the Tricolour.

Earlier, PM Narendra Modi has called upon every citizen to join the Tiranga Yatra as a reaffirmation of India’s unwavering resolve to defend its sovereignty and to honor the sacrifices that protect the nation’s dignity.

This renewed wave of patriotism continues to galvanize the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.