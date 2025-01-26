Guwahati: The United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA – Independent) has claimed responsibility for a series of IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blasts across Guwahati, including explosions near Lalmati and Beharbari, as part of their protest against India’s Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

However, sources have since clarified that no IED explosion occurred in the Rehabari area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The day began with a mysterious explosion at DV Parking in Beharbari around 8 AM. Parking staff reported the blast, which filled the area with smoke and dust.

They suspect a bomb-like object had been left at the location before the explosion. The Guwahati police have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, and investigations are ongoing. The area remains under scrutiny.

ULFA-I reiterated that their actions were not intended to harm the people of Assam but to protest India’s Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations, which they claim undermine Assam’s history and independence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The group said that their resistance would continue until Assam’s lost sovereignty is restored. They also stated that once Assam regains its independence, they would acknowledge India’s freedom and democracy.

Despite increased security measures, ULFA-I made it clear that their armed activities would persist throughout Assam.

They stressed that their protests are designed to send a message to the Indian government, not to harm civilians, but to discourage participation in the national celebrations.

In response to the escalating violence, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Borah condemned the bombings, calling for immediate peace efforts.

He urged ULFA-I leader Paresh Baruah to return to the negotiating table with the Indian government.

“The youth of Assam seek peace and stability, not further violence,” Borah said, stressing that the current generation yearns for an environment where development and harmony can thrive.

While acknowledging the BJP’s commitment to peace, Borah criticized the ruling party for its failure to take decisive action to address the ongoing violence.

“It’s time for concrete steps to end the violence and ensure public safety,” he added.

Borah also criticized the Assam police for focusing on protecting individuals involved in syndicates, which he argued diverted attention from the broader issues of public safety and peace.