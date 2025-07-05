Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam has worsened, with two rivers—Dhansiri in Golaghat district and Dikhow in Sivasagar district—rising above the danger level, according to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) daily flood bulletin issued on Friday.

These are currently the only two locations in the country classified under the ‘severe flood’ category.

While the classification indicates that water levels have crossed the danger mark, they remain below the all-time highest flood levels recorded. The CWC reported that water levels in both rivers continue to rise steadily.

In Golaghat’s Numaligarh, the Dhansiri river was recorded at 78.81 metres—surpassing the danger level of 78.42 metres—with a steady rise of 20 millimetres per hour earlier in the day.

Similarly, in Sivasagar district, the Dikhow river reached 92.57 metres, above its danger level of 92.4 metres, and was rising at a sharper rate of 110 millimetres per hour.

Assam is also witnessing rising water levels at several other locations. Six additional sites have been placed under the ‘above normal flood’ category, including the Barak River at Annapurna Ghat, the Beki River at Beki Road Bridge, and the Brahmaputra at Neamatighat.

These rivers have crossed warning thresholds and are inching toward danger levels.

Nationally, 14 sites are currently experiencing water levels above the warning level, with 12 more listed in the ‘above normal’ category. These sites are spread across Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Reservoir inflows are also being closely monitored. Twenty-five reservoirs across 11 states have reported inflows above threshold levels. Notable among them are the Bargi reservoir on the Narmada in Madhya Pradesh, which recorded a significant inflow of 6,948 cubic metres per second (cumecs), and the P D Jurala dam in Telangana, which saw an inflow of 3,400 cumecs.

As of now, no site in the country has been placed under the ‘extreme flood’ category, the CWC added.