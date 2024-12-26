Dibrugarh: Two NSCN (IM) cadres were apprehended in a joint operation conducted by 11 PARA (SF), 10 Assam Rifles, and Changlang police in the Rima area of Arunachal Pradesh‘s Changlang district on Thursday.

The apprehended cadres have been identified as SS Lt. Roney Rai alias Tutu (31), a resident of Jairampur, Changlang, and SS Sgt Major Anong Singpho (30), a resident of Pengri in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

During the operation, authorities seized one .32 pistol with six rounds, one Nagamese sickle (Dah), a wallet, a PAN card, a Tecno mobile phone, and a SIM card from their possession.

The joint operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of NSCN (IM) cadres involved in extortion activities targeting local businessmen and shopkeepers in the region.

Sources indicate that the NSCN (IM) has been actively involved in extortion activities in the Tirap, Longding, and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

“Most businessmen in the TLC region of Arunachal Pradesh are compelled to pay taxes to insurgent groups due to fear for their lives,” a source revealed.