Guwahati: Despite a denial from the Assam Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) that no elephants have been transported from the state recently, two Assam elephants were transferred to Vantara, a private zoo owned by Reliance Industries, on Monday.

Bishnupriya, 18, and Lakshmipriya, 26, who were under the care of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Mayapur, West Bengal, were sent to Vantara in Jamnagar, owned by industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani.

“As you all know by now, our dear Mayapur Elephants have left Mayapur for good. Due to a fatal accident involving Bishnupriya and one of the mahouts, last year, the Mayapur management had made a decision that both elephants should be relocated,” Hrimati Devi Das, a senior member of the ISKCON temple, said in a social media post.

“Having been serving the elephants for the past 18 years I was very reluctant to send Bishnupriya & Laksmipriya away. However, this 29-year-old great man, Anant Ambani, made me convinced that Vantara is best for our elephants,” she added.

Vantara, in a statement, stated that the elephants would have a “chain-free environment” with “expert veterinary care,” “enrichment activities,” and “opportunities to socialize with other elephants.”

However, the Assam CMO stated on Monday that no elephants have been transported from the state recently, calling news reports and social media posts linking Assam to such activities “unwarranted and false.”

ISKCON Mayapur acquired Lakshmipriya in 2007 and Bishnupriya in 2010 and used them for temple rituals and festivals.

The elephants were originally owned by Molin Moran of Assam’s Tinsukia district, who handed them over to ISKCON Mayapur in 2015.

Moran, in an affidavit, stated he was unable to maintain the elephants in Assam and entrusted them to ISKCON Mayapur’s full-time care.

At the time of handing over the elephants to ISKCON, Moran, in the affidavit, also stated that he had not sold the elephants to any other person and had not violated any provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act

This transfer follows the relocation of at least 21 elephants from Arunachal Pradesh to the Reliance’s private zoo.