Guwahati: A recent report presented in Parliament reveals alarming statistics regarding internet access in government schools, with Tripura and Assam being among the most affected.

Only 16% of government schools in Tripura and 10.29% in Assam have internet access, leaving 84% and 89.71% of schools without connectivity.

This data, shared by Union Minister of State for Education Jayanta Choudhury, has raised concerns from education experts across the country.

The broader picture is even more troubling, as the report highlights that 76% of government schools across India lack internet facilities, totalling 7,75,386 schools without proper connectivity.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh are also struggling, with internet access at just 8.81%, 15.62%, and 17.77%, respectively.

Bihar’s situation is particularly dire, with only 5.85% of schools connected to the internet, leaving 95% disconnected.

These findings stand in stark contrast to the central government’s ambitious Digital India initiative, which aims to integrate technology into education and governance.

Despite the promises of progress, the report shows that even BJP-led states are facing major challenges in providing basic digital infrastructure to schools.

In Tripura, the situation is compounded by a shortage of teachers and rising dropout rates.

The absence of internet access further limits digital learning opportunities, making it harder for students to access online education, which has become an essential part of modern learning.

Beyond education, Tripura’s weak digital infrastructure affects its overall connectivity, with frequent mobile signal issues in Agartala and along major national highways.

Despite the ruling party’s claims of prioritizing “good governance,” it has failed to address these critical issues.

Meanwhile, opposition voices are being largely ignored, leaving the citizens of Tripura struggling with digital exclusion and widening the education gap.