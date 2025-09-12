Digboi: A 50-year-old villager was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Tamoli Bongaon under Nazirating area of Doomdooma Forest Division in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday evening.

The incident took place near the Dwarmara Reserve Forest.

The deceased has been identified as Moteswar Moran, a resident of Tamoli Bongaon village under Digboi police station.

According to sources, Moran had gone to the jungle in search of vegetables when he was suddenly chased and attacked by the elephant. He succumbed on the spot.

Local sources added that the same elephant had recently injured another resident at No. 1 Tokowni village near Tingrai, sparking fear among villagers in the area.

Moran, who was also an active member of the Village Defence Party (VDP) attached to the Digboi police station, was well-known in the locality. His tragic death has left the community shocked and grieving.

Meanwhile, a team of Digboi police was engaged in retrieving the body from the site till the time of filing this report.