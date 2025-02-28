Top Congress leaders meet in Delhi to discuss Assam poll strategy

Guwahati: A crucial meeting was held in New Delhi between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior Assam PCC leaders to discuss the party’s strategy for the 2026 assembly elections.

The meeting comes amid speculation of a potential leadership crisis in Assam, with some leaders calling for the replacement of incumbent Assam PCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah.

A group of 26 senior Congress leaders, including former MLAs and loyalists of former CM late Tarun Gogoi, had written to Rahul Gandhi seeking Borah’s replacement.

They proposed Gaurav Gogoi, the deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha and son of Tarun Gogoi, as the next state PCC president.

However, according to a senior leader present at the meeting, there was no decision taken to replace Borah.

Instead, the AICC leaders stated that unity and a coordinated approach under the PCC was needed for the upcoming assembly polls.

The meeting also discussed the possibility of forging an alliance with anti-BJP parties, but no conclusive decision was made.

Some leaders favoured an alliance, while others advocated for the Congress to contest the election on its own strength.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the people of Assam are looking to the Congress to bring about change and that the party will launch a united and aggressive campaign against the BJP.