Guwahati: The body of Nehkam Jomhao, a prominent Thadou community leader, was recovered from a river in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, five days after he was allegedly killed by members of an armed group.

Jomhao, 59, was abducted from his residence at Chonghang Veng in the Manja area on August 30 around 7:30 pm, according to local police. His death has sparked shock and grief within the Thadou community, which has long asserted its distinct ethnic identity separate from other tribal groups in the region.

The Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) Assam, which operates under a ceasefire agreement, expressed being “shocked and deeply saddened by the heinous crime” in a statement issued on September 4. The group’s general secretary, LS Gangte, identified five alleged perpetrators: Samson Kuki, Jangpu Hangsing, Mangneo Sitlhou, Kakap Lenthang, and Thangmoi Hmar.

Earlier, on August 31, District Superintendent of Police Sanjib Saikia confirmed the arrest of six individuals, including alleged KRA members.

“They confessed to having killed the abducted person,” Saikia told reporters, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the motive.

Preliminary reports suggest the killing may be linked to Jomhao’s recent peace initiatives with Meitei organisations. Community leaders claim he was targeted for pursuing reconciliation efforts that conflicted with the interests of certain armed factions.

The Thadou community has been caught in the crossfire of the broader Kuki-Meitei conflict that erupted in Manipur in May 2023. Unlike other groups in the region, the Thadous have consistently refused to be categorised under the broader Kuki umbrella, maintaining their separate ethnic identity.

Police investigations continue as the Thadou community mourns the loss of their leader.