Guwahati: Tensions escalated along the Assam-Nagaland border on Wednesday after reports emerged that the Nagaland administration had threatened to shut down an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) drilling station in Uriamghat, located in Golaghat district.

According to reports, a team of Nagaland police, along with a border magistrate, entered Assam’s territory and demanded that ONGC halt its operations at the site.

Despite the presence of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, they allegedly pressured ONGC officials to cease their activities.

The Nagaland police, along with the border magistrate, also reportedly visited other ONGC oil fields in the Uriamghat region, including those in Khuraghat and Haldhibari.

This intervention has raised security concerns for the workers and officials operating in the area.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) strongly condemned the threat, calling it an aggressive act that undermines Assam’s sovereignty.

A representative of AASU expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of the Nagaland authorities, stating that such incidents have been a recurring issue between the two states.

The union has called on the Assam government to take immediate action to prevent similar occurrences, warning that protests could follow if the situation is not addressed.

In recent months, tensions in the region have increased due to reports of extortion by Naga miscreants targeting ONGC operations.

On January 25, ONGC had to relocate its drilling operations from Sarupathar to Uriamghat due to threats from miscreants across the border, leading to dissatisfaction among the local population.

As the situation remains tense, it remains to be seen how the governments of Assam and Nagaland will resolve this ongoing issue and maintain peace along the border.