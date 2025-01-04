Guwahati: The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Assam (TAYPA) organized a protest near the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati on Friday, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Tai Ahom community. The protest drew significant attention, and security personnel were deployed to maintain order.

TAYPA president Diganta Tamuli expressed growing frustration with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of failing to fulfill their promise made since 2014.

“Despite three Lok Sabha and two Assembly elections, the BJP has not granted us ST status,” Tamuli said, warning the party of potential political consequences. “If they don’t act, 2025 will not be a good year for the BJP,” he added.

This protest is part of TAYPA’s broader plan to intensify their movement, which could include rail, national highway, and economic blockades until their demand is met.

The Tai Ahom community has long sought ST status for socio-economic and cultural protection, with repeated promises from various governments yet to be fulfilled, fueling discontent.

The BJP has yet to respond to the protest, and the issue could become a significant political challenge as the state approaches elections.