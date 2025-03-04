Guwahati: India’s first comprehensive dolphin population survey has revealed a total of 6,324 Gangetic dolphins across the Ganga and Brahmaputra river basins, with 635 of those residing in Assam’s Brahmaputra River system.

The survey, conducted between 2021 and 2023, covered 8,406 kilometers of the Ganga and Brahmaputra river basins, including their tributaries, and a 101-kilometer stretch of the Beas River.

The results, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife at Gir National Park on Monday, highlight the distribution and status of this endangered species.

According to the report, the estimated dolphin population in the surveyed rivers is 6,234, with a range of 5,977 to 6,688. Specifically, the Ganga River houses an estimated 5,689 dolphins (range: 5,371-6,024), while the Brahmaputra River accounts for 635.

In Assam, the Brahmaputra River’s dolphin population remains consistent with the 2020 estimate by the Wildlife Institute of India, suggesting a stabilization and increase since 1997.

The report emphasizes that the Brahmaputra provides a “good and barrier-free population of the Ganges River Dolphin in its undisturbed natural habitat, making it one of the major conservation areas for the survival of the species.”

Key dolphin habitats within Assam include the Kulsi River in Kamrup district, Subansiri River in Lakhimpur, Brahmaputra River in Majuli, Dibru-Saikhowa National Park in Tinsukia, Kaziranga National Park in Biswanath district, Guwahati in Darang-Kamrup metro, Goalpara-Bongaigaon, and Dhubri.

However, the survey also revealed concerning trends. The Barak River has been identified as a “cold spot” with no dolphin sightings, indicating “its local extinction.” Additionally, the dolphin population in the Subansiri River is showing a “rapid decline,” prompting serious concern.

Nationwide, the survey recorded the following dolphin populations: Uttar Pradesh (2,397), Bihar (2,220), West Bengal (815), Assam (635), Jharkhand (162), Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (95 combined), and Punjab (3).

Of the total 6,324 dolphins, 3,275 were found in the main stem of the Ganga, 2,414 in its tributaries, and 584 in the main stem of the Brahmaputra. The survey involved boat surveys across 28 rivers and road mapping of 30 river stretches.

The survey was conducted through a collaborative effort involving the Wildlife Institute of India, state forest departments of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan, as well as non-profit organizations such as Aaranyak, World Wildlife Fund, Turtle Survival Alliance, and Wildlife Trust of India.