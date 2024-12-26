Guwahati: A 21-year-old second-year MBBS student at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, hailing from Dibrugarh, Assam, died by suicide on Tuesday, December 24.

The student’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room, just a day before he was scheduled to appear for his second-year examinations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to reports, the student had returned to Bhubaneswar from his hometown, Dibrugarh, on December 24, accompanied by his father.

Also Read: Assam: Woman stabbed to death by jilted lover in Guwahati, accused arrested

The two had dinner together, and the father stayed in a hotel overnight. However, when the student stopped responding to his father’s phone calls the next morning, his father grew anxious.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A distressing audio message sent by the student to his younger brother in Assam led his father to rush to the hostel, where he discovered his son’s lifeless body.

Despite attempts to revive him, the student was pronounced dead at the hospital’s casualty department.

A suicide note found at the scene revealed that the student had expressed frustration with his life and stated that no one was responsible for his death.

Also Read: Oil tanker catches fire on Assam-Mizoram border

The note also included a heartfelt message to his younger brother, urging him to pursue his dreams and not sell their family land.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are continuing their inquiries.