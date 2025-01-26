Guwahati: SpiceJet has announced the addition of special flights to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh by introducing new direct flights from Chennai, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.

In addition, the airline will enhance its existing daily services to Prayagraj from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru by adding more flights from these key cities.

The special flights from Hyderabad and Chennai will operate from February 1 to February 27, 2025, while services from Guwahati will run from February 11 to February 28, 2025.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said “SpiceJet is committed to providing seamless connectivity to passengers traveling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. With direct flights from Guwahati, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and enhanced frequencies from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru, we aim to make travel convenient and accessible for devotees across the country. We are delighted to play a role in supporting the logistical needs of this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

All flights are conveniently timed to ensure the best travel experience for pilgrims.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is the world’s largest public congregation of faith, drawing ascetics, saints, sadhus, sadhvis, and pilgrims from all walks of life.

Bookings for these special flights are now open on www.spicejet.com, the SpiceJet mobile app, and through online travel portals and agents.