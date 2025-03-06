Guwahati: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam declared the results for the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment 2025 on Thursday, March 6, on its official website.

It will release hall tickets for PET/PST on March 9, 2025, and schedule PET/PST to begin from March 17, 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Candidates who appeared in the written exam on January 5, 2025, can check their results on the official SLPRB website at www.slprbassam.in.

The short notice stated that the result will be announced at 11 am on the official website. You can download the result by logging in with your credentials through the provided link.

Earlier, the board launched a recruitment drive across the state to fill various Sub Inspector posts in different departments, including Assam Commando Battalions, Police (Communication) in APRO, DGCD & CGHG, Assam, and others.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The details of the declared posts are as follows:

144 posts of Sub-Inspector (Unarmed Branch) in Assam Police

7 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police (Communication) in APRO

51 posts of Sub-Inspector (Armed Branch) for Assam Commando Battalions

1 post of Assistant Deputy Controller, Civil Defence (Junior) under DGCD & CGHG, Assam.