Dibrugarh: Following a pre-dawn attack on a security post in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, security forces have intensified counter-insurgency operations throughout the area.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday when a joint group of NSCN and ULFA (Independent) militants attacked the Company Operating Base (COB) of the 44 Assam Rifles at Noglo, under the Lazu police station in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sources said alert Assam Rifles soldiers quickly retaliated, engaging the militants in a 10-minute gunfight. According to an official, the security forces successfully repelled the attack, and no casualties were reported on either side.

In the wake of the attack, the Assam Rifles, along with the CRPF and Arunachal Pradesh Police, have launched a coordinated search and cordon operation to track down the militants, the official said.

The increased vigilance comes amid intelligence reports suggesting that militants may be planning to target security forces and key installations ahead of Independence Day.

The attack occurred days after the camps of ULFA (I) and NSCN (Khaplang) were allegedly targeted by Indian security forces.

ULFA-I claimed that three of its members were killed in a targeted drone attack on July 13, 2025. The group stated that the attack, which happened in three waves, targeted its mobile camps in Myanmar’s Sagaing region, near the India-Myanmar border.

According to ULFA-I, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., over 150 drones from the Indian Army struck several mobile camps belonging to both ULFA-I and the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of Manipur’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The drones, which the group claimed were manufactured in Israel and France, reportedly attacked the international border region between Longwa (Nagaland) and Pangsau Pass (Arunachal Pradesh).

The group claimed that the initial attack killed senior ULFA-I leader Nayan Asom and injured 19 other members. In a subsequent statement, ULFA-I claimed that a second wave of attacks during Nayan Asom’s funeral rites killed two more senior leaders, Ganesh Asom and Pradip Asom.

The Indian Army has officially denied its involvement in the alleged drone strikes.