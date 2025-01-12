Assam: Former Assam cricketer Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the new secretary of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), taking over from Jay Shah.

The position, which had remained vacant for just over a month, has now been filled by Saikia.

Jay Shah had previously taken over as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Saikia carried out his first task as secretary by attending a meeting with BCCI president Roger Binny, where discussions were held regarding India’s performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

According to sources quoted by India Today, the meeting was also attended by captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir.

A source close to the development stated that a thorough and extensive discussion took place regarding India’s current slump in Test cricket.

It was also mentioned that all points were duly noted, and actions will be initiated after the Champions Trophy.

Hailing from Assam, Devajit Saikia boasts a diverse background, including careers in cricket, law, and administration.

As a former first-class cricketer, Saikia participated in four matches between 1990 and 1991 as a wicketkeeper, where he accumulated 53 runs and effected 9 dismissals.

He began his legal career at the age of 28 in the Gauhati High Court and had previously secured positions in the Northern Frontier Railways and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through sports quotas.

Saikia’s journey into cricket administration began in 2016 when he was appointed as one of the six vice presidents of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) under the leadership of Chief Minister of Assam Hemanta Biswa Sarma.

He subsequently became the ACA secretary in 2019.