Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the newly constructed flyover at Rukminigaon will be inaugurated on July 6.

He made this announcement via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

We are happy to announce that the new flyover near Downtown Hospital Point will be inaugurated on 6th July 2025. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 26, 2025

Once the flyover is open, traffic congestion on GS Road is expected to ease.

Meanwhile, he also visited the site of the under-construction trumpet junction near the Brahmaputra, which will serve as a key link for the upcoming bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati in Assam.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the project and directed officials to accelerate the pace of construction. He stated that efforts are underway to complete the bridge by December 2025 or January 2026.

Sarma informed that even if the trumpet junction is not completed by the time the bridge is ready, vehicular movement between Guwahati and North Guwahati will begin.

In the interim, traffic will be diverted through the IIT Guwahati and GNRC route to connect to the National Highway.

The trumpet junction is expected to be completed by May or June 2026, after which traffic flow is expected to improve further.

PWD (Roads) Special Commissioner Bibhuti Saikia and Kamrup Deputy Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra were among the officials who accompanied the Chief Minister during the site visit.