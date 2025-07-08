Guwahati: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday unveiled a major Rs 5,000-crore initiative to boost waterways infrastructure in Northeast India, placing the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) at the heart of this development.

He described the project as a “lifeline for the region” and a crucial element of India’s Act East Policy.

While addressing a media briefing, Sonowal confirmed that the Kaladan Project, part of the India–Myanmar Friendship Treaty, would become fully operational by 2027.

The route will link Kolkata to Sittwe Port in Myanmar, continue through inland waterways to Paletwa, and connect via road to Zorinpui in Mizoram.

By offering a more efficient trade corridor, the project aims to reduce reliance on the Siliguri Corridor and improve connectivity between the Northeast and Southeast Asia.

The route will also extend trade benefits to Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, lowering logistics costs and cutting transit time significantly.

The Minister explained that once the system becomes functional, cargo from Kolkata will reach Teknaf Port in Bangladesh before continuing overland to Sabroom in Tripura, where an integrated customs post is already in place.

This corridor will allow Myanmar to boost exports, such as rice, seafood, timber, and garments, while enabling imports of essential construction goods like cement and steel.

Sonowal emphasized that the Kaladan initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive growth and regional empowerment. “This project offers direct sea route access to the Northeast and positions the region as a gateway to Southeast Asia,” he said.

In addition to the Kaladan project, the Minister outlined a broader roadmap for regional development. Over the past two years, the government has invested Rs 1,000 crore in projects such as permanent cargo terminals, dredging operations, and the revitalisation of heritage sites in Dibrugarh.

Plans include deploying 100 barges through logistics giant Rhenus on National Waterways 2 and 16 by 2025, alongside the introduction of 10 amphibian and cutter-section dredgers at a cost of Rs 610 crore.

To enhance local employment, the government aims to train 50,000 youth from the Northeast in maritime skills over the next decade. Facilities such as the Maritime Skill Development Centre in Guwahati and the upcoming Rs 200-crore Centre of Excellence in Dibrugarh are expected to generate at least 500 jobs per year. “We want to equip our youth with world-class maritime skills that ensure long-term employment and economic progress,” Sonowal stated.

The government has also completed feasibility studies for Water Metro systems in Assam’s Guwahati, Tezpur, and Dibrugarh. For Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura, efforts are underway to expand IWT infrastructure and promote water-based tourism.

Future plans include developing cruise tourism infrastructure, community jetties, cargo terminals, and smart lighthouses equipped with weather forecasting systems.

Sonowal concluded by reaffirming the Centre’s dedication to reshaping the Northeast into a thriving hub for trade, tourism, and employment via its waterways. “Driven by Modi ji’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ we are building a sustainable and well-connected future for the region,” he said.