Guwahati: Assam Police seized 10.71 kg of morphine worth nearly Rs 11 crore in Karbi Anglong district, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Smugglers derive morphine from the opium poppy and view the tribal belt as one of the region’s largest consumer markets.

The seizure took place late Tuesday night during routine patrolling near the Assam–Nagaland border, a stretch notorious for being a vulnerable corridor for drug smuggling.

Police intercepted a truck at 6 Mile in the Dilai area and found the contraband concealed behind the driver’s seat.

Subsequently, they arrested two individuals traveling in the vehicle on suspicion of their involvement in a larger illegal supply network.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against them under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Authorities described the recovery as a significant blow to drug syndicates operating in the region.

“We are committed to cracking down on the narcotics trade. The network runs deep, but every successful operation strengthens our fight,” a senior police official said.

Over the past few years, Karbi Anglong, along with parts of adjoining Nagaland, has emerged as a critical transit and consumer hub for narcotics. Security agencies believe drug cartels are increasingly targeting Assam’s tribal belts, treating them as one of the widest consumer markets in the Northeast.

Easy connectivity to Myanmar, a known producer of opium and synthetic drugs, further complicates the challenge.

Experts warn that the growing inflow of narcotics could destabilize communities in Assam’s hill districts, where addiction is rising among the youth.

Anti-drug activists have urged stronger inter-state coordination and rehabilitation initiatives alongside policing efforts.

The latest seizure not only highlights the scale of trafficking but also signals that traffickers are testing newer routes and markets, exploiting social vulnerabilities.

For Assam Police, however, the bust marks another step in their continuing war against narcotics in one of the country’s most sensitive border regions.