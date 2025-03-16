Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Saha on Sunday declared that the Centre will name a road in Delhi in the name of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

Speaking at the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that peace has prevailed in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), after the Bodo Peace Accord.

Shah said, “ABSU plays a tremendous role in fostering peace and tranquility in the region. ABSU also played an important role in unfolding the Bodo Peace Accord.”

ABSU’s efforts have led the exams to be conducted in Bodo language up to Class XII and for which Bodo language is now in the schedule but will remain intact for ages, Shah said.

Shah further said, “Congress party mocked me, saying no peace will come in Bodoland and the peace accord will go in vain. In contrast, the BJP-led centre and government have fulfilled 82 percent of the accord’s clauses. Government will cover the remaining clause of the accord within 2 years under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He said that the Assam Government and the Central Government have allotted Rs 1,500 crore for the development of BTR.

“The government has brought thousands of youths to the mainstream under Narendra Modi. Many have surrendered with arms, and in the last three years in Assam,” said the Home Minister.

“Government has rehabilitated 4,881 cadres of NDFB and spent around Rs 287 crore on their resettlement, of which 90% of the amount was borne by the Narendra Modi government,” Saha added.

He also highlighted Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s initiatives in security and employment.

He said that the Assam government has placed 400 youths from Bodoland in the Assam Commando Battalion. Government initiative for peace accord the militants led more than 10,000 youths to return to mainstream in the state, he added.

Home Minister Shah paid tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and highlighted the significance of Dotma, Kokrajhar, where Brahma was born.

Moreover, Amit Shah also paid tribute to the 5,000 martyrs who played a major role in bringing peace in the region of Bodoland during the event.