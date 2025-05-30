Guwahati: The Assam government has appointed retired ACS officer Ranjan Sharma as the new Commissioner of the Assam State Election Commission.

He will assume office on June 1, following the completion of current Election Commissioner Alok Kumar’s tenure on May 31.

In an official notification, the Governor of Assam approved Sharma’s appointment “in the interest of public service.” Sharma, who previously served as Special Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, T&D Department, ITFC Department, and Chairman of the Medical & Health Recruitment Board, will serve as Election Commissioner until he reaches the age of 65.

The appointment will take effect from the forenoon of June 1, 2025.

The government has confirmed that Sharma’s tenure will be governed by the State Election Commissioner (Condition of Service) Rules, 2022, as amended by the latest notification dated May 27, 2025.

Dr. J. B. Ekka, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, digitally signed and issued the appointment order.