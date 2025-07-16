Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday strongly criticized Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of acting like a “king” and handing over the land and resources of the state to corporate giants like Adani and Ambani.

Addressing party workers in Chaygaon, Rahul Gandhi said the people of Assam represent truth and integrity, but are being misled and divided.

He alleged that what is happening in Assam mirrors broader issues across India—of resource exploitation, authoritarian leadership, and communal polarization.

Gandhi also emphasized the Congress party’s role as a defender of democracy and vowed to continue fighting for justice, equality, and the rights of common people.

His visit is part of the party’s renewed effort to strengthen its grassroots presence ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

