Guwahati: Quick commerce platforms like Blinkit are experiencing a significant surge in popularity across Guwahati, leading to rapid expansion, including a new warehouse in Chandmari.

This boom in online grocery and essential item delivery is transforming consumer habits but also posing a considerable challenge to the city’s small-scale businesses.

Guwahati residents are increasingly turning to quick commerce services such as Blinkit, Bigbasket (bbnow), JioMart, Julunga, Need N Food, Gromaal, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto for their daily needs. This growing trend marks a significant shift from earlier online shopping habits, which were largely confined to clothing, electronics, books, and household items from platforms like Amazon, Myntra, and Flipkart.

While these traditional e-commerce giants primarily impacted other retail stores, the arrival of online grocery services is now directly affecting local kirana shops.

Blinkit, India’s largest hyperlocal delivery service, launched in Guwahati in January 2025, initially setting up its first warehouse on Zoo Road. Due to overwhelming demand, it quickly expanded its operations with a second warehouse in Chandmari.

Convenience vs. Quality: The Consumer Perspective

The rise of quick commerce has garnered mixed reactions from Guwahati’s residents. Many praise the convenience of doorstep delivery within 10-15 minutes, especially for groceries, vegetables and other daily essentials. This service is particularly valued during the city’s scorching heat conditions.

Anamika Mazumdar, a local resident, shared her positive experience: “Working throughout the day and coming home late doesn’t make you feel like going out and shopping. So, I choose Blinkit over other stores.”

However, not everyone is entirely convinced. Concerns about product quality persist among some users. Rupa Shaikh expressed her reservations: “Though my children always suggest I use this app, I’m concerned about the quality. For 20 years, I’ve been going to the market and checking the quality of products myself before buying them.”

The Impact on Small-Scale Businesses

With over 13 million customers across India using the Blinkit app, local grocery stores in Guwahati are feeling the brunt of this rapid digital transformation. The fierce competition, often fueled by attractive offers and discounts from online platforms, is a major threat.

Dipak Kalita, owner of a local store in Saukuchi, Lokhra, voiced his dismay to Northeast Now: “Online delivery apps are really good, I admit, despite having a store, but we small businesses suffer the loss.”

Dinesh Barman, another shopkeeper at Panjabari, noted a decline in sales: “It’s not affecting much as people still believe in quality and traditional shopping, but for some months, purchases have been low compared to earlier sales and profits.”

Ashok Sharma, a shopkeeper in Kahilipara, expressed a mix of fear and hope: “Though I’m afraid that these apps will massively take over the market, I’m still convinced that customers will choose local stores over these apps during emergencies.”

The anxiety among small-scale business owners is palpable as they grapple with the changing retail landscape.

Economic Implications and Future Adaptations

While local stores face challenges, the burgeoning quick commerce sector is contributing to Guwahati’s economy by creating numerous job opportunities in the delivery and warehousing sectors, highlighting the growth of online retail.

“To survive and thrive in this evolving market, local retailers and small-scale businesses are encouraged to adapt to the growing digital trend,” said a business analyst.

Embracing digital payment methods and offering their own localized delivery services could be crucial steps in navigating this changing landscape and balancing the market, he said.