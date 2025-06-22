Guwahati: Tribal communities and environmental groups from Assam and Meghalaya have launched widespread protests against the Assam government’s plan to build a 55-megawatt hydroelectric dam at the source of the Kulsi River in Ukiam, Meghalaya.

Protesters warned that the project threatens the region’s fragile ecology, riverine biodiversity, and long-standing cultural ties to the river.

The Kulsi River, which begins in the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, forms when three major hill streams, Ghagua, Sree, and Dron, merge near the Assam–Meghalaya border at Ukiam.

From there, it flows through a network of villages before joining the Brahmaputra. Locals fear the dam will disrupt this natural course and severely impact villages downstream.

Environmentalists have voiced particular concern for the endangered South Asian river dolphin (Platanista gangetica), which uses the Kulsi–Kukurmara stretch as a vital breeding and migration habitat.

They argue that altering the river’s flow could push the species closer to extinction and irreversibly damage local ecosystems.

The Kulsi River also plays a key role in sustaining Chandubi Lake, a historic wetland linked by the Lokeyadare waterway.

This channel regulates seasonal water flow between the river and lake, helping maintain ecological balance throughout the year.

Protesters say the dam endangers more than just wildlife. The river holds deep historical and cultural significance for nearby communities.

Locals recall how the British once called it “Cool-C,” and how older generations referred to it as Kolahi, likening its monsoon torrents to water poured from a traditional earthen pot.

The leftward branch of the Kulsi, locally known as the Kukurmara channel, is believed to have started as a man-made irrigation trench.

Over time, it evolved into a full-fledged river, supporting farmlands and villages along its banks. Despite its importance, no formal research has yet confirmed its origins.

As the government pushes forward with the dam proposal, residents and activists are demanding comprehensive environmental and cultural assessments before any construction begins.

They argue that the project’s long-term impact on biodiversity, water flow, and indigenous heritage has not been adequately studied or addressed.