Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed on Wednesday that anyone who entered India before 1971 is a bona fide Indian citizen, a legal position that is now helping thousands of Bengali Hindus resolve long-standing doubts about their nationality.

Citing recent trends in tribunal verdicts, Sarma noted that courts have consistently upheld the 1971 cut-off as the decisive factor in determining citizenship.

“I haven’t seen any recent case where a Bengali Hindu has been declared a foreigner. The judiciary has made it clear, entry before 1971 equals unquestionable Indian citizenship,” he said.

This clarification has led to a dramatic reduction in the number of Bengali Hindus marked as D-voters (or doubtful voters) in Assam.

According to Sarma, the figure has fallen from approximately 200,000 five years ago to just 25,000 today. If this trend continues, he expects the issue to be “nearly resolved” by next year.

Many individuals have managed to clear their names by submitting 1971 refugee camp certificates and other supporting documents, proving their arrival during the Bangladesh Liberation War—a time when countless families fled East Pakistan to seek refuge in India.

The D-voter designation, which flags individuals whose citizenship is under suspicion, has created legal limbo for thousands, impacting voting rights and access to government services.

However, the growing number of favorable tribunal rulings has brought relief to many affected communities.

Sarma credited the legal system for reinforcing the rights of genuine citizens and called the trend a positive sign for resolving a sensitive and decades-old issue.

“This is a turning point,” he said. “It shows the system is working, and justice is being served.”