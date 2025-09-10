Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 13 and 14 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

Modi will begin his visit in Assam’s Guwahati on September 13, where he will attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara.

The event is scheduled to start at 5.15 pm and will last for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

During the programme, over 1,200 artists will perform 14 iconic songs by Hazarika in a collective 18-minute tribute.

The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative coin designed by the Reserve Bank of India, featuring Hazarika’s image.

Additionally, Sarma said the state will publish a biography of Bhupen Hazarika, translate it into all Indian languages, and distribute it to 20 lakh families across Assam.

The Prime Minister will spend the night at the No. 1 State Guest House in Guwahati.

On September 14, Modi will travel to Mangaldoi, where he will lay the foundation stone for the Darrang Medical College, Nursing College, and GNM School, a project worth Rs 567 crore.

He will also launch the construction of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Narengi and Kuruwa, estimated at Rs 1,200 crore, and the Guwahati Ring Road project valued at Rs 4,500 crore.

Later in the day, at 2.30 pm, the Prime Minister will visit the Numaligarh Refinery, where he will inaugurate India’s first bamboo-based bio-refinery, a Rs 5,000 crore project.

He will also lay the foundation stone for a polypropylene unit at the refinery, expected to cost Rs 7,000 crore.

Modi will depart for Kolkata from Jorhat Airport after concluding his engagements in Assam.

Meanwhile, the Assam government and local administration have ramped up preparations to welcome the Prime Minister and ensure the smooth execution of all scheduled events.