Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Assam’s Kaziranga National Park for conducting its first-ever grassland bird census during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio program this Sunday.

He described the initiative as “commendable” for its contribution to ecological research and conservation, drawing attention to a vital scientific effort in Northeast India.

“Kaziranga, already famous for its one-horned rhinoceros, has now become an important hub for grassland bird biodiversity. The recent bird survey shows how rich India’s natural heritage truly is,” Modi said.

The grassland bird census was conducted from March 18 to May 25, 2025, covering 185 grassland plots across the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Biswanath Division, and Nagaon Division.

These floodplain grasslands are an essential habitat for birds, mammals, and other wildlife, but are often overlooked.

The survey recorded 43 species of grassland birds, including one critically endangered, two endangered, and six vulnerable species as per the IUCN Red List. It also identified several species endemic to the Brahmaputra floodplains, underscoring the region’s unique ecology.

One of the most exciting discoveries was a breeding colony of the endangered Finn’s Weaver (Ploceus megarhynchus) in Kaziranga’s Kohora Range. This bird, rarely seen in the wild, is an important indicator of the health of the park’s grassland ecosystem.

Kaziranga’s Field Director, Sonali Ghosh, who led the project, said, “This census shows our commitment to long-term ecological monitoring. It proves that conservation in Kaziranga goes beyond just protecting large mammals and includes the crucial world of grassland birds.”

The survey focused on ten priority species that face significant threats across South Asia, such as the Bengal Florican, Swamp Francolin, and Black-breasted Parrotbill.

To ensure data accuracy, the team employed both traditional point-count surveys and passive acoustic monitoring. This approach involved setting up devices to record bird calls around the clock, enabling the detection of even the most elusive species.

The census was a collaborative effort, involving leading Indian ornithologists such as Asad R. Rahmani, Anwaruddin Choudhury, and experts from organizations like Aaranyak, WII, and WWF-India.

The official report was released on July 11, in the presence of Assam’s Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

After the Prime Minister’s mention, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted his gratitude. “Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji spoke about the @kaziranga_ Grassland Bird Survey in #MannKiBaat. This pioneering initiative shows Assam’s leadership in biodiversity conservation,” he posted.

Just a while back, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in #MannKiBaat spoke about the @kaziranga_ Grassland Bird Survey.



This first of its kind exercise found out that 43 species of birds are inhabiting the vast grasslands of Kaziranga and enriching its biodiversity.

Experts believe this recognition will encourage more such studies and help drive long-term conservation efforts.

The survey is expected to serve as a model for other protected areas with similar habitats across India.

As Prime Minister Modi said, “This scientific initiative strengthens our resolve to protect and cherish India’s rich natural heritage. It’s not just about saving animals; it’s about understanding ecosystems.”

With Kaziranga’s grasslands now under the scientific spotlight, India’s conservation story adds a new chapter, one that celebrates not just tigers and rhinos, but also the songs of the grasslands.