Guwahati: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has issued a strong list of pertinent questions targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Saturday’s Assam visit.

The party has posed three major questions to the PM and sought clarifications on 12 other important issues.

AJP claims that the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah left the state without answering the previously raised 17 questions, which hurts their constitutional accountability towards the people of Assam.

In a statement issued by AJP’s president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi on social media platforms and before media, it was asked that the BJP had won the trust of the people of Assam through electoral promises, but those promises have not been fulfilled even now. The party has warned the PM that if these questions are not answered, the public will be forced to launch a movement. The statement appeals for answers to these questions during the PM’s Assam tour.

Three Key Questions

AJP has asked the PM the following three major questions, which are related to the state’s tribal identity, foreign infiltration, and the welfare of tea workers:

Promise of tribal status…?

Recently in Assam, a public movement has intensified regarding granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to 6 communities (Moran, Matak, Ahom etc.). Despite assurances given in the BJP’s vision document and by PM Modi during election rallies in Tinsukia and Sonitpur on March 30, 2019, why has this step not been taken? The party has asked why the public is being forced to protest?

No action on illegal Bangladeshi infiltration

In 2014, PM Modi had announced that illegal Bangladeshis would pack their bags and return home after May 16. Even 11 years later, why has this promise not been fulfilled?

A promise was made to implement the Assam Accord to the letter, but no work has been done on identifying foreigners, deportation, and removing names from the voter list. On the contrary, by implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the ‘soul’ of the Assam Accord has been murdered.

Additionally, under the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order 2025, a path has been opened to settle illegal citizens in Assam until December 31, 2024, placing a 53-year burden on Assam.

AJP has questioned why these steps are being taken to eliminate the Assamese community?

Betrayal of Tea Workers

More than 75 lakh people in Assam are dependent on the world-famous tea industry, which is more than 20% of the state’s population. The PM himself proudly calls himself the ‘son of a tea seller,’ but why has the BJP government not fulfilled the promise to increase tea workers’ daily wages to 351 rupees in 9 years? Why the deception despite continuous support from this backward community in elections?

Other Issues

AJP has also demanded answers from the PM on these additional questions, which highlight Assam’s cultural, economic, and environmental challenges:

When will constitutional protection be given to indigenous Assamese people?

When will illegal coal mining and syndicate rule end?

When will the promise of a corruption-free Assam be fulfilled?

Why has the burden of 27 toll gates been imposed on Assam?

When will the Lower Subansiri River Dam project be stopped?

When will Rs 15 lakh come into the people’s bank accounts?

When will ‘good days’ return by reducing the prices of food items?

When will a permanent solution to Assam’s floods and erosion problems be found?

When will electricity smart meters be removed?

Why is the central government indifferent to the government’s conspiracy to destroy mother-tongue medium schools?

When will farmers’ income double?

When will special state status be restored to Assam?

Background and Political Context

AJP reminded that several questions were raised during Home Minister Amit Shah’s Assam visit on August 28, but no answers were received. The party believes that national leaders like the PM and Home Minister are the architects of Assam’s people’s destiny, and not fulfilling their promises is a betrayal.

This statement comes at a time when preparations for the upcoming Assam assembly elections are gaining momentum, and unity against the BJP is increasing among regional parties.

AJP has expressed hope that PM Modi will give clear answers to these questions during this Assam visit to satisfy the public.

Otherwise, the party is warning of a large-scale movement.

Lurin Jyoti Gogoi was formerly the secretary of All Assam Students Union. During CAB & later CAA movement he organized a new political party as AJP.

He said Assamese products must be taken to every corner of the globe.

He advocated “vocal for local movement.”

Modi on Saturday attended a road show and birth centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

But the Prime Minister so far has left many pertinent questions unanswered.

Hopefully, on Sunday, he may have a reply to the burning queries.