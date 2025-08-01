Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on August 29 and September 8, respectively, to unveil a wide array of transformative projects poised to redefine Assam’s development trajectory.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the Modi-Shah duo is set to visit Assam to herald a new era of growth.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the growing public enthusiasm:

“People of Assam eagerly await the arrival of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on September 8 and of Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji on August 29 to dedicate a slew of projects to the people of Assam. Sharing details of their visit ??”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Guwahati on August 29 to inaugurate and address the Assam Panchayat Conference at Khanapara. He will interact with newly elected representatives from Zilla Parishads, Anchalik Panchayats, and Gaon Panchayats.

Shah’s visit will also highlight Assam’s rapid strides in law enforcement reforms. He also plans to review the new criminal justice legislation that the government is rolling out to better serve women, children, and marginalized groups.

His continued engagement with the Bodo community and efforts to promote peace in the region signify long-term political and social stability.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 8 will inaugurate India’s first-of-its-kind bamboo-based bio-ethanol refinery at Numaligarh in Golaghat district, built at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore.

This flagship green energy project aims to turn Assam into a renewable fuel hub, create thousands of jobs, and uplift bamboo farmers and forest communities.

These visits come at a time when Assam is seeing record growth. The state cabinet recently cleared over Rs 7,700 crore worth of industrial investments in sectors like petrochemicals, electric vehicle components, cement, plastic recycling, and hospitality, expected to generate more than 16,000 direct jobs in the coming years.

The bamboo ethanol plant alone will position Assam as a pioneer in India’s green industrial revolution. With abundant bamboo resources, the state can also meet a significant share of India’s ethanol blending targets, reduce carbon emissions, and give a new lease of life to rural and tribal economies.

In healthcare and education, the Mangaldai Medical College and upcoming centres of excellence, including the proposed Kanaklata Barua University, will improve health access and push Assam toward becoming a hub of tech-driven education and innovation.