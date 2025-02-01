Guwahati: Amidst a glamorous evening filled with elegance and cultural pride at the ITA Cultural Complex in Guwahati, Pheiroijam Christina Devi from Imphal, Manipur, Gracy Nandy from Shillong, Meghalaya, and Chayanika Handique from Karbi Anglong, Assam, were equally crowned as winners of the 21st Livon Mega Miss North East 2025.

With no runners-up, the trio will share equal privileges and responsibilities, representing the region’s exceptional talent and beauty.

The event, conceptualized by fashion entrepreneur Abhijeet Singha, produced by Mega Entertainment, and marketed by Mega Activation, has long been the premier platform for empowering young women in Northeast India.

This milestone edition attracted immense enthusiasm during its eight-city audition tour and culminated in an intensive grooming and training camp in Guwahati for 57 finalists.

Reflecting on the winners’ journey, Abhijeet Singha, Founder of Mega Entertainment, said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Christina, Gracy, and Chayanika for their well-deserved triumphs. Over the years, Mega Miss North East has transformed into a gateway for global opportunities, nurturing talent that continues to inspire communities. This year’s winners embody the spirit of empowerment, resilience, and cultural pride, and I am excited to see them shine on international stages.”

Pheiroijam Christina Devi, a BA English student at Royal Global University, Guwahati, hails from Imphal, Manipur. Her father is a businessman, and her mother is a homemaker.

Gracy Nandy, from Shillong, Meghalaya, is a second-year BA student at St. Edmund’s College. Her father works as a government employee, and her mother runs a parlour business.

Chayanika Handique, pursuing her BSc from Diphu Government College in Karbi Anglong, Assam, credits her homemaker mother for inspiring her journey.

As the Title Sponsor, Livon celebrated the winners for their individuality and achievements. Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico Limited, said, “Congratulations to the winners of the 21st Mega Miss North East! Livon has always been a trusted hairstyling companion for Gen Z and the youth, inspiring them to express their unique style with confidence.

Our partnership with Mega Miss North East perfectly embodies our brand philosophy, #SalonHairOnTheGo. At Livon, we take immense pride in supporting transformative journeys, and this year’s winners have truly surpassed boundaries, securing global opportunities that reflect the vibrant culture and beauty of the Northeast. We are thrilled to have been part of this iconic platform.”

This year, the event was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, under the Incredible India banner, spotlighting the region’s rich cultural heritage. The Hidden Paradises of Northeast India campaign added a unique dimension, amplifying the region’s allure on a global stage.

The winners received a prize package worth over ?50,000, travel opportunities, professional representation by Mega Entertainment, brand engagements, public relations advisory from Life’s Purple, the official PR Partner, and the chance to represent India at prestigious international platforms.

The Grand Finale, graced by Fran Zafra, Mister International 2024, celebrated the talent and cultural richness of Northeast India. The evening concluded with the winners embarking on a transformative journey of self-discovery and recognition, inspiring a new generation to dream big.