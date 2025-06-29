Assam rail connectivity

Guwahati: Six days after severe landslides in Assam’s Lumding-Badarpur hill section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) snapped vital rail connectivity, partial train services have resumed to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and southern Assam.

Officials reported on Sunday that limited operations are currently underway, with a full return to normalcy anticipated by Monday, June 30, 2025.

Notably, the disruptions in rail connectivity, triggered by heavy rainfall, primarily affected the railway section between KM 108/6-8, near Jatinga Lampur-New Haflong in Assam. This critical route serves as a lifeline for the region.

The NFR confirmed that the first goods train and the Kanchenjunga Express (passenger train) successfully traversed the previously affected Jatinga Lampur location following restoration efforts.

An NFR statement released Saturday had indicated the partial restoration would begin on Sunday, June 29, 2025, with train movement planned between 12:00 and 18:00 hours. The focus remains on accelerating restoration to ensure full service resumption.

To address critical supply needs, we will prioritize goods trains carrying petroleum products and food grains bound for Tripura and the Barak Valley for movement along the newly cleared section. We will dispatch a POL (petroleum, oil, and lubricants) wagon, currently stranded in Guwahati, Assam, and destined for Dharmanagar, Tripura, the railway stated.

In addition to rail restoration, road communication through the landslide-hit Dima Hasao district is also seeing improvements.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that authorities would restore partial road connectivity, mainly to the Barak Valley, by Sunday. Sources

“NHAI has improved diversions along the under-construction greenfield four-lane alignment near Haflong. From tomorrow, authorities will allow LMVs and ambulances through this alternative route,” Sarma posted on X on Saturday.

NHAI has improved diversions along the under-construction greenfield four-lane alignment near Haflong. From tomorrow, LMVs and ambulances will be allowed through this alternative route.



A joint inspection by the DC and SP is scheduled today at 12:30 PM.



Rail connectivity…




