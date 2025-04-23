Guwahati: The Axom Nagarik Samaj (ANS), a civil society organization in Assam, has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir, which resulted in the loss of 26 lives and left many others critically injured.

In a press release, the ANS expressed deep shock and offered its heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and those affected by the “most dastardly and gruesome” act.

The organization asserted that the attack “deserves universal condemnation,” highlighting the apparent motive of the terrorists and their sponsors to disrupt the return of normalcy in the Kashmir Valley.

The ANS raised critical questions about the identity of these sponsors, asking whether they are solely based across the border or if there are “other forces hand in glove with them.”

They demanded a thorough probe into the matter and called for stringent action against all those found to be involved.

The Axom Nagarik Samaj also directly challenged the Central Government’s repeated claims of normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

The statement questioned, “Why one after another deadliest terrorist attack are taking place in Jammu and Kashmir now? It means the measures undertaken by the present regime in Delhi are not bearing fruits in containing terrorist and disruptive activities in the troubled torn region.”

While emphasizing that there should be “no leniency towards tackling with the terrorists,” the ANS also stressed the importance of sincere efforts to alienate the terrorists from the common populace.

The press release was jointly signed by the president of Axom Nagarik Samaj, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and the general secretary, Paresh Malakar.