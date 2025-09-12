Digboi: For 16 tribal students from Upper Assam, a classroom lesson turned into a life-changing experience when they met the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan during their National Integration Tour, which was recently organised by the Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana 2025–26.

The young participants described the meeting as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity, where the President encouraged them to stay committed to their studies and reminded them that real human connections are more meaningful than digital interactions. Her words, they said, motivated them to dream bigger and work harder.

During their Delhi visit, the students explored landmarks such as the Prime Ministers’ Sangrahalaya, National War Memorial, India Gate, Dilli Haat, Qutub Minar, and the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

From India’s democratic journey to the sacrifices of its soldiers and the richness of its culture, each stop added a new layer to their understanding of the nation they belong to.

The tour, aimed at broadening the outlook of students from remote regions, gave these young learners an experience beyond textbooks.

Many said the exposure filled them with pride and a sense of responsibility to carry back stories of unity, diversity, and national harmony to their communities.

For the students of Upper Assam, the meeting with President Murmu was not just the highlight of the tour but a defining milestone, one that will inspire them to return home as youth ambassadors of unity, hope, and national pride.