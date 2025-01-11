Assam: State-owned NLC India Ltd announced on Saturday that its renewables arm has entered into a joint venture agreement with Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) to develop 1000 MW solar power projects in Assam.

The agreement was signed between NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL) and APDCL, according to a company statement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

NIRL will hold a 51% stake in the JV, while APDCL will own 49%.

According to the agreement, NIRL will provide its expertise in renewable energy project development, while APDCL will handle land acquisition, regulatory approvals, and power evacuation infrastructure.

Power purchase agreements will be signed with Assam’s distribution companies for the sale of 100% of the generated power over 25 years.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

NIRL Chairman Prasanna Kumar Motupalli asserted that the initiative will not only ensure energy security for Assam but also drive socio-economic development by creating green jobs and improving the state’s sustainability index.

The joint venture aims to address Assam’s growing energy demands by developing renewable projects, ensuring affordable and reliable power, and contributing to the state’s long-term energy security.