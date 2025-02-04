Guwahati: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Assam government for their failure to submit affidavits regarding alleged encroachment on three crucial reserve forests in the state: the Charduar Reserve Forest, Balipara Reserve Forest, and Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary.

The NGT’s concern follows a year-long investigation into the encroachment issue. Despite a directive issued in August 2024, both the MoEF&CC and the Assam Chief Secretary have failed to comply with the tribunal’s orders, prompting Justices B. Amit Sthalekar and Dr. Arun Kumar Verma to voice their displeasure on January 23.

The case stems from an application filed by RTI activist Dilip Nath, who has been raising concerns about illegal land grants within Assam’s reserve forests.

Nath alleged that approximately 1,115 individuals have been illegally granted land rights in these protected areas, impacting an estimated 220 sq km of forest land.

He claimed that political influence, particularly by Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal and the state government, is exacerbating the problem for electoral gain.

“To get votes from the people, Dhekiajuli MLA Ashok Singhal and the government have destroyed the reserve forest,” Nath stated.

Nath’s legal pursuit began in 2023 after he was unable to secure action from state authorities. He presented satellite imagery to the NGT as evidence of the encroachment.

A previous NGT order noted that the Assam Chief Secretary’s affidavit lacked details on actions taken against encroachers, especially concerning members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes.

The NGT has now directed the MoEF&CC to file a detailed, para-wise response to the allegations in Nath’s original petition.

Both the Ministry and the Assam government have been ordered to submit a comprehensive affidavit by the next hearing on April 8, 2025, ensuring full disclosure of all relevant information.