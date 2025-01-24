Guwahati: “Awahan,” a biographical Assamese novel co-authored by Parag Barman and Kishor Kumar Kalita, offers a captivating glimpse into the history of lower Assam’s Pathsala town and the evolution of Assamese mobile theatre.

While the novel centers around the life of Krishna Roy, a prominent figure in the Assamese mobile theatre scene as the producer of the “Awahan” theatre group, it also provides readers with a unique window into the origins and development of this vibrant art form.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Written in a clear and engaging style, the novel chronicles how Achuyt Lahakar, widely regarded as the father of Assamese mobile theatre, pioneered this theatrical movement in Pathsala.

The book delves into the details of how Krishna Roy established the “Awahan” theatre group and successfully transformed it into one of the leading theatre groups in the state.

Beyond a mere history of Assamese mobile theatre, “Awahan” also serves as a comprehensive history of Pathsala town. It sheds light on the town’s formation in the early 20th century, providing insights into its business, culture, economy, and the natural landscape of that era.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To ensure accuracy, the authors conducted extensive research and engaged in numerous discussions with Krishna Roy himself.

“Awahan” is undoubtedly a valuable resource for both researchers and casual readers, offering a significant contribution to the understanding of Assamese theatre and the history of Pathsala town.

The book, published by Barna Publication, was launched at a special event in Guwahati on Wednesday.