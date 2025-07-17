Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: The mortal remains of martyr Praneswar Koch, who was killed in a Jharkhand encounter, reached Assam on Thursday, Assam Police confirmed.

“We salute his courage and stand shoulder to shoulder with his family in this hour of grief,” the state police posted on social media, expressing deep respect for the braveheart who laid down his life in the line of duty.

Naxalite insurgents killed CT/GD Praneswar Koch, a jawan of the elite 209 CoBRA unit of the CRPF, during a fierce anti-Naxal operation in the forests of Jharkhand on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted in one of the Red Corridor districts, witnessed a heavy exchange of fire with Naxalite insurgents.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), in its official statement, further mentioned that the operation was part of an intensified offensive against Maoist elements in the area. Unfortunately, during the engagement, Koch sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to them despite immediate evacuation efforts.

As news of his sacrifice reached Assam, a wave of mourning swept through his native village.

Authorities flew back his mortal remains today with full honors, and state police, CRPF officials, and family members received them.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute on social media, stating:

“We salute the supreme sacrifice of braveheart Praneswar Koch. His valor and dedication to duty will continue to inspire generations.”

???? ?? ??????????? ??



Assam's braveheart and Maa Bharti's son CT/GD Parneswar Koch of Kokrajhar attained martyrdom fighting naxals in Jharkhand, early this morning.



The people of Assam salute his sacrifice and offer our thoughts and prayers to his family.



We will always be… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 16, 2025

CRPF Special Director General Hardeep Singh also conveyed his condolences and acknowledged the exceptional bravery displayed by the martyred commando during the high-risk mission.

Officials will perform the final rites in his hometown with full state honors. They will also present a guard of honor, and senior representatives from the state and the CRPF may attend the cremation.

The Assam government is likely to announce an ex gratia and additional assistance to the bereaved family in recognition of his service to the nation.

Martyr Praneswar Koch now joins the long list of Assamese sons who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of India’s internal security, leaving behind a legacy of courage and patriotism.