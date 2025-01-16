Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is scheduled to meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after the upcoming district council elections to address unresolved interstate border disputes in six remaining areas.

Sangma said that he had an informal discussion with Sarma, who requested proposed dates for the meeting following the elections.

The second phase of border talks between the two states has been stalled for over two years, reportedly due to Assam’s lack of interest in resuming discussions.

This is despite both states forming regional committees to address the long-standing boundary issues.

Sangma expressed optimism that post-election discussions would yield progress in resolving the remaining disputes, building on the groundwork established during earlier negotiations.

The interstate border dispute has been a source of tension between the two states for decades, posing a significant challenge for both governments to resolve.