Manipur police arrest 8 insurgents for extortion

Imphal: Manipur Police Commandos and central security forces arrested eight individuals linked to various underground outfits involved in extortion activities across vulnerable regions of the state.

Among those apprehended is a 60-year-old man believed to be actively associated with insurgent groups.

Police confirmed the recovery of eight mobile phones, Rs 1,000 in cash, extortion demand letters, and other incriminating documents during the raids conducted at multiple locations.

Three members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were apprehended from hiding spots in Imphal West district. They have been identified as Lambalmayum Bobo Meetei (41), Yumnam Chandra Meetei (40), and Oinam James Singh (30).

Additionally, two activists of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) — Ningthoujam Abungte Singh (36) and Oinam Milan Singh (53) — were arrested from Bishnupur and Imphal East districts, respectively.

In a separate operation in Thoubal district, the joint forces captured Hijam Jiten, also known as Ibai (60), who is associated with the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Pambei faction.

Another major arrest includes Thongkhohou Touthang (34), a cadre of the Chin Kuki National Defence Force (CKNDF), a non-SoO group reportedly operating in both Moreh and across the border in Myanmar.

Police sources indicate that the arrested individuals were engaged in recruiting youths into insurgent ranks, extorting money through threats and demand letters, and collecting funds from government offices and officials.