Guwahati: As India’s tourism sector is projected to reach $127 billion by 2027, Assam stands poised to capitalize on its rich natural heritage, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and expansive tea plantations.

At the Advantage Assam 2.0 event, Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director of Luxmi Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Assam for a 75-acre tea tourism project in Lepetkatta, Dibrugarh.

The initiative aims to enhance infrastructure, education, hospitality and healthcare, while generating significant employment opportunities for local communities.

In a session marking Assam Tea’s 200-year legacy, Chatterjee stated the importance of establishing Assam Tea as a global brand.

He highlighted the growing popularity of tea as a healthier alternative to sugary and alcoholic beverages, citing Makaibari in Darjeeling, West Bengal Zero Proof as a premium non-alcoholic option.

He also underscored the significance of worker welfare and the potential of tea tourism, referring Makaibari as a successful model.

With Assam’s rich biodiversity and scenic landscapes he also identified the region as an ideal destination for tea tourism, noting that every Rs 1 lakh invested in the sector generates 70 jobs.

Additionally, he discussed Luxmi Group’s collaboration with Coca-Cola to launch iced green tea and their endorsement of Rwanda’s profit-sharing model, where industry leaders work alongside small growers to ensure sustainability.

Given that small growers make up 50% of Assam’s tea workforce, he proposed implementing a similar approach to benefit both the industry and labour.

Assam’s natural beauty ranging from its lush tea gardens and abundant wildlife to the majestic Brahmaputra River and the iconic one-horned rhino continues to captivate visitors.

The signing of the MoU for the tea tourism project by Luxmi Group reinforces confidence in Assam’s future as a premier tea tourism destination globally.