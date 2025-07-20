Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Udalguri: In a historic achievement that has brought pride to Assam, Krispita Pradhan, a Class 8 student from Udalguri district, has earned admission into the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), becoming the first female student from Assam to do so.

The Assam Education Minister officially announced the news on the social media platform X on Sunday morning, extending heartfelt congratulations to the young achiever.

“Heartiest congratulations to Krispita Pradhan… a proud moment for all of us,” the minister wrote.

RIMC, located in Dehradun, is one of India’s premier military educational institutions. Admission to the college remains extremely competitive, as the institution evaluates students through a rigorous selection process involving written exams, interviews, and medical evaluations. Each year, the college selects only a handful of students from across India.

Krispita’s selection not only marks a significant milestone for her family and school but also serves as a powerful inspiration for young aspirants in Assam, especially young girls interested in a future in the armed forces.

Local communities and educational institutions across Udalguri have also poured in their congratulations, with many hailing Krispita as a trailblazer. Several teachers and district education officials also noted her disciplined nature, academic brilliance, and leadership qualities.

With this landmark accomplishment, Krispita Pradhan has etched her name in Assam’s educational history, setting a new benchmark for excellence and determination.