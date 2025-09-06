Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) is expanding its mission to make higher education accessible to all, recently launching a series of promotional events in the border areas of eastern Assam.

With its motto of “Education Beyond Barriers,” the university is focusing on bringing open and distance learning (ODL) to rural and remote communities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Collaborating with its Jorhat Regional Centre, KKHSOU held events on August 29 and 30 at several colleges in Upper Assam, including Sadiya, Doomdooma, and Tinsukia. The initiative aims to address the challenges posed by the fast-changing demands of Industry 4.0, which require continuous upskilling and reskilling of the workforce.

Prof. Pranab Saikia, Dean of the Study Centre at KKHSOU, served as the keynote speaker at these events. He underscored the importance of providing India’s large youth population with practical, employment-focused education.

“Our demographic dividend of nearly 800 million youth can only be a real asset if they are equipped with need-based, employable education and real-world skills,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Prof. Saikia detailed KKHSOU’s extensive network, which includes its headquarters, four regional centers, and 338 study centers across Assam.

He highlighted the university’s diverse teaching methods, such as self-learning materials, multimedia resources, and blended learning, which ensure that students can access quality education anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

The university is encouraging rural youth to take advantage of its programs to acquire modern knowledge and skills without having to leave their current jobs or communities. The promotional events were well-received, with significant participation from students, faculty, community leaders, and the press, all of whom praised the university’s efforts to democratize higher education in the region.