Guwahati: In a horrifying display of government apathy and infrastructure decay, another water supply pipeline rupture has ravaged the Kharghuli area in Assam‘s Guwahati, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

At least six residential houses, some shops and three vehicles were damaged as a torrent of water, unleashed by the bursting pipeline, surged through the neighborhood, creating a havoc.

This is not an isolated incident, but a chilling reflection of the state of utter disrepair that plagues Guwahati’s critical infrastructure.

Just months ago, on May 26, 2023, a similar catastrophe unfolded in the very same area, claiming the life of a resident and leaving over 30 injured.

The sheer force of the water, unleashed from the aging and poorly maintained pipelines, had then decimated over 40 houses.

The responsibility for this latest disaster lies squarely with the Assam government and its inept handling of crucial public services.

The pipeline, maintained by the beleaguered Gammon JICA consortium, has proven to be a death trap, a testament to shoddy construction and a complete disregard for public safety.

This incident is not confined to Kharghuli. Across the city, from Zoo Road to Chandmari, residents live in constant fear of the next disaster, as aging water mains threaten to erupt at any moment.

The government, however, seems content to play a dangerous game of Russian roulette with the lives of its citizens.

Local residents expressed outrage over the recurring incidents, blaming the Assam government for negligence and putting the lives of citizens at risk.

Many attributed the issues to poor planning, execution, and inadequate inspections, demanding thorough investigations and measures to strengthen the city’s water infrastructure to prevent future disruptions and damage.

“This is not just negligence, it’s criminal,” fumed a local resident, their voice trembling with anger. “We are living in a constant state of fear, dreading the next time these crumbling pipes will unleash their fury. Where is the accountability? Where is the concern for human life?” he said.

Following the incident, angry residents demanded answers from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and district administration officials, who visited the site to assess the situation.