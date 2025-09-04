Guwahati: My soul lives inside Kuthori( room)

– Dr Bhupen Hazarika

The immortal words of Assam’s only global personality, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, echo with haunting urgency today.

A visit to his modest riverside cottage at Kaziranga reveals a painful reality – ask Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi.

The space where dreams once blossomed has now become a decaying shell of memories.

A Sacred Home in Ruins

Nestled in serene surroundings, the two-room cottage has a small kitchen and another adjoining room. But the present condition is heart wrenching on the broken floor lies a torn mattress, while the bed where Hazarika once rested is now fractured and abandoned.

The walls, once vibrant with congratulatory letters celebrating his achievements, now hang faded and neglected.

The Government Notice

On the outer wall, a government notification dated August 26, 2025, is pinned.

It declares that “Dev & Himsons Pvt. Ltd.” has been allocated Rs 25,16,66,078 for the acquisition of 7 bighas of land in Nojan Kicham Mouza under Dag Nos. 289, 290, and 291. The land has been acquired to build the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Project, with instructions to hand over possession within ten days to the Deputy Commissioner of Nagaon.

Questions without Answers

What exactly is being built remains unclear – cultural complex, memorial, music institute or simply a commercial structure?

The absence of public consultation raises deeper concerns.

Should not the people of Assam, along with scholars, artistes and cultural experts, have a decisive say before altering the very site where Hazarika’s spirit is said to reside?

A Global Opportunity

With Kaziranga

Assam’s UNESCO World Heritage Site attracts thousands of international tourists every year.

A properly preserved memorial could introduce visitors to Hazarika’s vision, philosophy, and art, ensuring that his cultural legacy resonates far beyond Assam. Mismanagement, however, risks turning this into another lost heritage.

Voices of Protest

Gogoi voiced his concerns on social media Thursday evening, “Bhupen Hazarika’s Kuthori is not just a house, it is a part of Assam’s soul. Destroying it in the name of development without careful thought will be a tragic blow to Assamese cultural identity.”

The Road Ahead

The fate of Hazarika’s Kuthori now hangs in the balance preservation of heritage or commercialization under the guise of cultural development.

For Assam, this is not merely a project; it is a historic test of how sensitively the state chooses to honor its greatest cultural ambassador on the global stage.

It will be noteworthy to watch what steps are being taken by the state government to reshape it.

Let’s not forget the countdown to Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations have begun.