Guwahati: Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi has accused a senior police officer of conspiring to “frame” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during last year’s assembly election.

At the time, CM Sarma was the BJP in-charge for the Jharkhand polls.

Marandi, who also serves as the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, made the serious allegations in a post on X.

He claimed that a senior Jharkhand police officer had twice paid someone to travel to Delhi and Guwahati in an attempt to frame Sarma.

“This will soon be revealed with evidence,” Marandi wrote, adding that he would present proof of the conspiracy.

Addressing Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren directly, Marandi asked if the alleged plot had been carried out with Soren’s knowledge.

He urged Soren to clarify the matter publicly. Marandi also warned Soren that an officer capable of such an act against a high-ranking official like Sarma could easily turn against him in the future for personal gain.

Marandi further suggested that the same people involved in this alleged conspiracy had previously tried to gather evidence against Soren and send numerous complaint letters about him to various places.

He advised Soren to have his own agencies investigate the matter. Marandi concluded his post by offering to personally share information with Soren, stating, “It’s possible that seeing all this might open your eyes and make it easier for you to identify the snakes in your sleeve.”

Reacting to Marandi’s post, Chief Minister Sarma said he remembered a suspicious incident that occurred during his time in Jharkhand for the election.

“Two women came to my office and tried to talk to me. I suspected something and sent them back,” Sarma said.

He confirmed he would speak with Marandi about the allegations, stating, “I do not have personal rivalry with anyone. However, there may be some political rivalry.”