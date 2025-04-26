Assam: Khanin Changmai and Saiyam Mazumder get animal welfare award

Guwahati: On World Veterinary Day 2025, the Joint Benefactors Foundation (JBF) announced the recipients of its prestigious awards for exceptional contributions to animal welfare in North Eastern India.

Khanin Changmai was honored with the Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award 2025 for his outstanding commitment to animal welfare. Changmai’s remarkable dedication to the cause has made a significant impact in the region, earning him this esteemed recognition.

The Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award, initiated by JBF in 2022, aims to spotlight the tireless efforts of veterinarians working in North Eastern India.

Previous recipients include Parag Jyoti Deka (2022), Bhaskar Chaudhary (2023), and Panjit Basumatary (2024). This year, Changmai’s unwavering devotion and long-term commitment to animal welfare were celebrated.

In addition to the Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award, the Young Animal Rescuer Award 2025 was presented to Saiyam Mazumder for his remarkable contributions to animal rescue and welfare.

The Young Animal Rescuer Award, also established in 2022, has previously been awarded to Chandamita Das (2022), Ornela Pachuau (2023), and Abhroneel Dey (2024). Mazumder’s dedication to animal rescue in the region has earned him this recognition.

Both awards will be officially presented on World Zoonoses Day, July 6, 2025.

Sashanka Sekhar Dutta, the Founder and Managing Trustee of JBF, emphasized the importance of acknowledging the vital role veterinarians and animal rescuers play, especially in a region where such efforts were once limited.

He highlighted that these awards inspire both seasoned professionals and aspiring veterinarians, encouraging further dedication to animal welfare.

To commemorate World Veterinary Day 2025, JBF also utilized social media to raise awareness around this year’s theme: “Animal Health Takes a Team.” Through these initiatives, JBF aims to underscore the vital contributions of veterinarians in safeguarding both animal and human health.

By celebrating these individuals, JBF hopes to inspire future generations to actively engage in animal welfare and contribute to the health and well-being of animals across the region.